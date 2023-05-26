SA1NT Moto Reengages North American Market

Mad Protection. Incredible Value. SA1NT, a leading Australian motorcycle apparel company and innovators of the world’s strongest single-layer denim, is expanding its moto denim collection with the introduction of an all-new, entry-level ‘ENGINEERED’ line. The ENGINEERED collection by SA1NT is 120% stronger than regular denim and delivers the same sleek, SA1NT style synonymous with its industry-leading, single-layer UNBREAKABLE line.

At $199, the ENGINEERED riding jean combines a stylish design with next-level protection. A CE AA rating means riders are well protected while an engineered stretch delivers all-day comfort on and off the bike. SA1NT’s ENGINEERED line comes standard with built-in hip and knee armor, providing high-grade abrasion and tear protection, and a reflective cuff for improved visibility among other motorists.

With the introduction of its new line, SA1NT has reengaged the North American market and has filled inventory at its Utah-based warehouse.

"We're thankful to have refocused our business after challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aidan Clarke, SA1NT Moto CEO. “We’ve doubled down on our moto range offering and have expanded from just a handful of moto jean styles, to now offering several CE-rated jackets that look like fashion, but heavily protect the rider if things go random. We don't want style choices to compromise protection, and our SA1NT garments allow riders to look smart without giving up safety. We love to armor the risk takers."

On top of an expanded moto denim offering, SA1NT has developed a range of base-layer compression products that were developed in medical grade hosiery factories. From arm sleeves that can reduce forearm pump and grip issues, to compression socks that improve circulation and minimize swelling.

To date, SA1NT has successfully entrenched itself with riders around the world as the outright innovators in protective motorcycle apparel, because it did something other riding apparel brands had not – made technical gear that didn’t look or feel technical. The brand plans to continue to expand its men’s and women’s apparel offerings in 2023 and will soon have several different cuts and colors available.

For more information, visit saint.cc, or follow along on Facebook (@saintridefastridefree), Instagram (@saint.cc) and YouTube.