Saturday, May 27

SA1NT Moto Reengages North American Market

Racing News
Friday, May 26 40
SA1NT Moto Reengages North American Market

Mad Protection. Incredible Value. SA1NT, a leading Australian motorcycle apparel company and innovators of the world’s strongest single-layer denim, is expanding its moto denim collection with the introduction of an all-new, entry-level ‘ENGINEERED’ line. The ENGINEERED collection by SA1NT is 120% stronger than regular denim and delivers the same sleek, SA1NT style synonymous with its industry-leading, single-layer UNBREAKABLE line.

 

At $199, the ENGINEERED riding jean combines a stylish design with next-level protection. A CE AA rating means riders are well protected while an engineered stretch delivers all-day comfort on and off the bike. SA1NT’s ENGINEERED line comes standard with built-in hip and knee armor, providing high-grade abrasion and tear protection, and a reflective cuff for improved visibility among other motorists.

 

With the introduction of its new line, SA1NT has reengaged the North American market and has filled inventory at its Utah-based warehouse.

 

"We're thankful to have refocused our business after challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aidan Clarke, SA1NT Moto CEO. “We’ve doubled down on our moto range offering and have expanded from just a handful of moto jean styles, to now offering several CE-rated jackets that look like fashion, but heavily protect the rider if things go random. We don't want style choices to compromise protection, and our SA1NT garments allow riders to look smart without giving up safety. We love to armor the risk takers."

 

On top of an expanded moto denim offering, SA1NT has developed a range of base-layer compression products that were developed in medical grade hosiery factories. From arm sleeves that can reduce forearm pump and grip issues, to compression socks that improve circulation and minimize swelling.

 

To date, SA1NT has successfully entrenched itself with riders around the world as the outright innovators in protective motorcycle apparel, because it did something other riding apparel brands had not – made technical gear that didn’t look or feel technical. The brand plans to continue to expand its men’s and women’s apparel offerings in 2023 and will soon have several different cuts and colors available.

 

For more information, visit saint.cc, or follow along on Facebook (@saintridefastridefree), Instagram (@saint.cc) and YouTube.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« New Adventure Awaits Michelin Pilot Challenge at Detroit Turn 3 Motorsport Heads to Indianapolis Raceway Park for Oval Challenge »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.