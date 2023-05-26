Xfinity Joins McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as Founding Partners for the First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Course

Today, NASCAR named Xfinity as a founding partner of its inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend, which will be held from July 1-2 in Grant Park. This announcement represents an exciting new chapter in the longstanding partnership between the two leading brands over the last nine years.

As a founding partner, Xfinity will have official presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for the Chicago Street Race Weekend including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races. Xfinity joins McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as the founding partners of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Weekend.

The Xfinity 10G Network will be featured prominently and integrated on the course with significant branding in Turn 10, which will fittingly be called the Xfinity 10G Turn. The Xfinity brand will have visibility throughout the Chicago Street Race Weekend with additional on-course branding in a dedicated founding partner section as well as the historic start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain, fan entrances, concert stage, wayfinding signage, and other locations throughout the event’s footprint.

“The Chicago Street Race is an incredible moment in NASCAR history, and we can’t think of a better platform to showcase the Xfinity 10G Network and Xfinity Mobile with the iconic Chicago skyline as a backdrop,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Xfinity Brand Partnerships.

Xfinity is in its fourth season as a Premier Partner of NASCAR and ninth season as entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Xfinity also entitles the Xfinity 500, the Championship 4 elimination race of the Cup Series Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway.

To download the Xfinity and Chicago Street Race logo, click here.

“Whenever we want to do something bold to advance the sport and the fan experience, Xfinity has always been there to help us move NASCAR forward,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “The Founding Partner model is really unique to the Chicago Street Race, and we can’t think of a better organization to add to this incredible list of partners for our first-ever street race.”

“Over the last nine years, NASCAR and Xfinity have become intrinsically linked, and this announcement represents the next step in that proud partnership,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, SVP, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR. “This is an opportunity to showcase our wonderful Founding Partners like Xfinity to a global audience of millions in a brand-new setting here in Chicago.”

Xfinity and the Chicago Street Race have committed to share future announcements on the organizations’ collaborative support for programs that will have a positive and lasting impact in the Chicago community.

Chicago Street Race

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend will feature the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 competing on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course, along with full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett over Fourth of July Weekend on July 1-2.

General admission and reserved tickets are on sale for the Chicago Street Race. Two-day general admission ticket start at $269 and reserved tickets that offer an array of opportunities including reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences start at $465. To purchase tickets, fans can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

The Grant Park 220 will be nationally broadcast on NBC on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT and The Loop 121 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on Twitter and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.