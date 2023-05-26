Toddlers represent the U.S. at this weekend's Strider Cup World Championships

Six toddlers will represent the United States on May 27th and 28th in Osaka, Japan at the 2023 Strider Cup World Championship.
Although Strider Bikes hosts many different types of events, the Strider Cup World Championship is the granddaddy of them all. This race caters directly to children from 2-6 years old who want to compete against riders from all over the world and experience the thrill of racing in spirited, supportive atmosphere.
This is the first-time that the World Championship is being hosted outside the United States. Riders from 12 countries are expected to compete in this highly anticipated event. In April, parents had to enter a lottery in the hopes that their little ripper would be randomly selected to race.
“With nearly 800 racers from around the world, the Strider Cup World Championship in Japan is truly reflective of Strider’s global community,” said Strider Bikes Events Specialist, Ali Bice. “Strider Japan takes their events to the next level so we know that this event is going to be something really special.”
The following little shredders received sponsorships to be on Team USA and have made the long journey to Japan to represent the red, white and blue in the championships: Sonny Alvarez, Tanner Davis, Jax Linden, Sylas McCain, Hikaru Mitogawa, and Gianpaolo D’Acquisto Estrada. All have previous racing experience and are ready to bring the heat.
"I’m most excited for people to cheer me on,” said 3-year-old, Jax Linden. In June of 2022, he competed in the Strider Cup held in Bentonville, Arkansas and took first place overall for the 2-year-old age group. Jax is pumped to put his skills to the test while navigating a new course, make friends, and be on Team USA.
The 2023 Strider Cup World Championship is setting up to be one for the books. This will be a great chance for kiddos from all over the globe to make new friends, ride together, and most importantly, have a blast!
To learn more about upcoming Strider events, please visit https://striderbikes.com/all-events/