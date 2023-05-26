Flowdynamics Drivers McCarthy and Williams Are Ready for Perris Salute to Indy

Flowdynamics team drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will be back in action this Saturday night in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway. The race, which gives a tip of the cap to the Indianapolis 500, began in 1948 and is one of the most coveted by both drivers and team owners on the west coast.

Saturday’s race will be the first for the Ontario-based team since the April 15th outing at Perris that yielded top 10s for both drivers. It will be the squad’s third race of the 2023 campaign. The first outing for the team this year came at Perris in March. McCarthy placed 15th in the 30-lap A main at the Sokola Shootout and Williams finished 22nd.

Coming off that performance, the drivers came back determined to better those results on April 15th. That is just what they did! Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California, qualified fifth fastest in the 21-car field, and McCarthy of Riverside timed in 11th. They were matched together in a 10-lap heat race with McCarthy placing second. Williams was on his tail and finished third.

In the 30-lap main event, both drivers finished in the top 10. Williams ended up seventh after starting third. McCarthy started 10th and came across the finish line in ninth.

While they are not racing for points this year and even though they have only started two races, McCarthy is ranked 26th in the USAC/CRA standings. Williams is five points and one spot behind his teammate in 27th.

At last year’s Salute to Indy, Williams was initially in a main event battle for second with his two older brothers, Cody, and Austin. The youngest of the three siblings, he slid as far back as seventh but came on late to finish fifth. McCarthy started the main in 17th and after a 30-lap six-car battle throughout the race, he finished 15th.

For fans who would like to see the Flowdynamics duo in action at Perris, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and the first race will be at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6 to 12 it is just $5.00 and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. The famous half-mile clay oval is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris (92571). The track website is at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

PAS PR