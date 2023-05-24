A Hard-Earned Top 10 for Jean-Philippe Bergeron at CTMP

The Nascar Pinty’s Series was at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario for the Ebay Motors 200 last weekend. Jean-Philippe Bergeron was confident that his #1 Jacombs Racing Mustang would be very competitive following the changes made to the road course car during the off season.

There was no practice on Saturday for the 25 cars entered and qualifying was canceled due to heavy rain. The starting grid was determined by the 2022 standing. Bergeron started from 10th position, 7 positions better than last year. On Sunday, the drivers had only ten minutes of track time before the race to check the condition of their cars.

Bergeron had a very strong car and he battled with some great drivers including Alex Guénette, Kevin Lacroix and Alex Tagliani. Just before his pit stop at the halfway point, when he was sixth on his way to the top 5, the car started to smoke and the smoke even invaded the cockpit. The driver also felt oil on his pedals. The uncertainty of his engine’s condition, uncomfortable with the oil and the smoke, Bergeron opted for caution for the rest of the race.

Despite this, with the help of his team who did a fantastic job during the pit stops, Bergeron continued to fight until the end. He was running ninth when Dexter Stacey hit the back of his car on the final corner of the race and Bergeron finished tenth.

Considering the circumstances, the driver is satisfied despite everything. Last year when he was a rookie in the Pinty’s Nascar, he had very little road course experience. His driving has matured a lot and he is now very confident on this type of track.

JP Bergeron PR