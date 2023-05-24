Chevrolet Looks to Add to History at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

The month of May, as well as the 2023 NTT INDYCAR Series season, has already shaped up to showcase the tight competition and excitement both have to offer. As Chevrolet enters the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, 17 Chevy-powered drivers and teams eye capturing the famed Borg-Warner Trophy for the 11th time in manufacturer history.

Starting with Rick Mears in 1988 and continuing with nine drivers over the next 11 victories, Chevrolet eyes to add a 12th for the Bowtie brand, in addition to six prestigious pole awards during that time. The last to capture victory for Chevrolet was Simon Pagenaud in 2019, winning from the pole that year and adding a fourth victory in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo injection era.

Additionally, Chevrolet will once again bring the famed field off 33 to the green flag on Sunday, pacing the Indianapolis 500 field in the beautiful Red Mist Metallic 2023 Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible. The first generation of the Corvette to offer a hardtop convertible, the pace car features two-tone Jet Black and Sky Cool Gray with Torch Red accents, as well as Spider-designed forged aluminum wheels finished in Tech Bronze for a race-ready look. This year's honorary Pace Car driver is Indiana Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton.

"First, we all send our very best wishes to Stefan Wilson for a speedy recovery, said Rob Buckner, IndyCar Program Manager at General Motors. “After the intensity of two days of qualifying, we have forward focused on Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

We will maximize our final practice to fine-tune our Chevy-powered cars to be race-ready. Winning the Indianapolis 500 is one of our primary goals at the beginning of the season. Our Chevrolet engineers have worked tirelessly with our teams to give all 17 of our drivers their best opportunity to win the biggest race in the world. The Borg Warner Trophy is the one we want to award to a Chevrolet driver, not to mention the Corvette pace car. We are well prepared and ready for Drivers Start Your Engines on Sunday."

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge takes the green flag live on NBC at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, May 28, 2023.

2023 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

291: NTT INDYCAR SERIES podiums as a V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

187: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

108: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

121: Earned poles since 2012.

11: Indianapolis 500 victories, historically.

7: NTT INDYCAR SERIES by Chevrolet drivers in 2023 so far.

7: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

6: Indianapolis 500 Pole Awards since 2012.

4: Indianapolis 500 victories since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo injection era.

INDIANAPOLIS 500 VICTORIES BY CHEVROLET:

1988: Rick Mears

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi

1990: Arie Luyendyk

1991: Rick Mears

1992: Al Unser, Jr.

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi

2002: Helio Castroneves

2013: Tony Kanaan*

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya*

2018: Will Power*

2019: Simon Pagenaud*

*V6 2.2-liter twin turbo injection era.

INDIANAPOLIS 500 POLE AWARDS (SINCE 2012):

2012: Ryan Briscoe

2013: Ed Carpenter

2014: Ed Carpenter

2015: Scott Dixon

2018: Ed Carpenter

2019: Simon Pagenaud

GM PR