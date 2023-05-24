NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans display coming to American SpeedFest 10

American SpeedFest 10, powered by Lucas Oil, strengthens its ties with NASCAR following confirmation that the NASCAR Next Gen Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be displayed at Brands Hatch on June 17-18. This exciting attraction at the SpeedFest programme comes in addition to a thrilling on-track line-up headlined by the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, with NASCAR demonstrations and a curated selection of themed support races.



NASCAR will enter the machine at the 24 Hours of Le Mans a week prior to American SpeedFest on June 10-11, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary and the 100th running of the endurance race. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will share driving duties with 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button and two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.



The NASCAR Next Gen Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has been specially adapted to take a NASCAR-style stock car back to the “twice around the clock” endurance classic for the first time since 1976, when a Ford Torino and Dodge Charger entered the race. The Garage 56 exhibit will feature the car on static display in a bespoke fan zone at SpeedFest 10, with spectators able to take a closer look at this unique machine.



Jerome Galpin, NWES President and CEO, said: “It’s an honor to bring the Garage 56 NASCAR car to the British audience which has been one of the best for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series all over the past ten years. The car and its participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans are the perfect tools to put NASCAR even more under the spotlight in Europe and showcase the direct link with the NASCAR official European series. I am sure the fans will once again enjoy the show provided by EuroNASCAR: emotions, close door-to-door racing, unparalleled access to teams and drivers in a unique American atmosphere.”



Chad Seigler, NASCAR Chief International Officer, said: “The American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch regularly attracts tens of thousands of race fans from across Europe and this year’s 10th anniversary edition will be no different. We’re excited to offer our fans the opportunity to see the NASCAR Next Gen Garage 56 car in person immediately following the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The project has been an important initiative for NASCAR to bring the sights and sounds of our sport to one of the most prestigious races in the world.”



There will be an extensive range of off-circuit attractions at American SpeedFest 10 too, including a huge American car display, the new SpeedFest Country music festival and a Live Action Arena headlined by monster truck shows. All qualifying and race sessions at the Indy Circuit of Brands Hatch will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all around the world.

NWES PR