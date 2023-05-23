Wednesday, May 24

NASCAR Fans Ride with Zane Smith thanks to Tipico and FRM

Racing News
Tuesday, May 23 74
NASCAR Fans Ride with Zane Smith thanks to Tipico and FRM

 Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, today announced that it is partnering with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to sponsor the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race on Saturday, July 8 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. In honor of the new partnership, Tipico will be offering new users in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa an exclusive welcome offer called “Ride with Zane”, a unique promotion where customers who make at least a $38 deposit on a new Tipico Sportsbook account will have their names featured on 2022 NCTS Champion Zane Smith’s truck for the race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, OH.

New Tipico users who claim the Ride with Zane offer and make at least a $38 deposit will earn the following rewards for doing so:

  • $150 in Bet Credits
  • Space for the user’s name on Zane’s truck for the Mid-Ohio NCTS race (limited to first 300 sign-ups)

 

In addition, the 5 largest depositors on the Ride with Zane offer will be awarded VIP passes to the Mid-Ohio NCTS race or another Truck Series event of their choosing in 2023.

 

"Tipico is thrilled to be partnering with the Front Row Motorsports racing team, a group that has set a remarkable pace in the NASCAR circuit with their impressive strides and monumental wins achieved in under two decades of racing," said David Paschkes, Chief Commercial Officer at Tipico North America. “We recognize the significant role teams like FRM have played in propelling the growth of sports betting handle and increasing popularity in the sport of NASCAR. Through our partnership, we aim to increase our presence and support the NASCAR community, especially those in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado and Iowa, by bringing the excitement of sports betting directly to fans where the action is happening. As a leading sports betting platform, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for all fans and enthusiasts of NASCAR.”

Tipico officially began accepting deposits in the state of Ohio as of December 1st, 2022, with wagering open to users on January 1st, 2023. For more information on Tipico’s presence in the state, visit https://www.tipico.com/us/ohio.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« License Plate Bobble Series Unveiled on License Plates Day CELSIUS® Essential Energy Named as the Exclusive Energy Partner of Scuderia Ferrari for the 2023 US Grand Prix Races »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.