Walking Dead Star Receives Custom Indian Sport Chief

Indian Motorcycle today revealed its first ‘Forged’ custom Sport Chief build. The first of three builds was designed and handcrafted by Powerplant Motorcycles for renowned actor and motorcyclist, Norman Reedus. Known for his star role in ‘The Walking Dead’ and his show ‘Ride with Norman Reedus,’ Norman has a deep passion for motorcycles and lives life on two wheels.
The custom Sport Chief by Powerplant features a range of unique modifications specifically designed for Norman. To achieve a sleeker and more streamlined look, Powerplant repositioned the rear shock mounts and relocated the swingarm mounts. Powerplant also lifted and narrowed the fuel tank, and outfitted the tank and the side covers with three-inch louvers. A custom-made rear fender fits the narrower seven-spoke Morris Mag replica wheels, while custom eight-inch risers complement the Sport Chief’s four-inch round touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND.
Next in the Forged series, Barnstorm Cycles unveils its custom Sport Chief on May 10 with Carey Hart unveiling his build on May 18.
For more information, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.