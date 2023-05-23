Tuesday, May 23

Racing with Giants: Porsche at Le Mans

Ahead of the 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Mobil 1 joined together with Hagerty Media to celebrate this iconic milestone in racing with a first of its kind documentary: Racing with Giants: Porsche at Le Mans. The legendary motorsport and automotive brands collaborated with two-time Primetime Emmy Award and Peabody Award winner Robert Dalrymple and his production company to produce a film that will connect the race cars to the road cars they inspired, showcasing Porsche’s engineering expertise.

Racing with Giants: Porsche at Le Mans will premiere on June 1 during a special screening in Brooklyn, and be immediately available for fans to watch globally that evening on Hagerty Media’s YouTube channel. The documentary, which will debut just prior to the centennial 24 Hours of Le Mans, will pair archival footage from the event with firsthand interviews from former and current racers, notable collectors, and enthusiasts. Specifically, the film celebrates milestone anniversaries of the race itself, and the role that Porsche has played in motorsports for the last 75 years.

“From our own rich history in motorsport and our long-standing relationship with Porsche this documentary truly celebrates the unique impact that racing has on the cars that we drive every day,” shares Bryce Huschka, Consumer Marketing Manager of North America, on behalf of Mobil 1. "For 100 years, Le Mans has uniquely captured the attention and imagination of fans. Thanks to them, our partners and fellow car lovers, we can’t wait to bring this exceptional story to life.”

Through this documentary, viewers will see industry titans as they dive deep into the biggest race in endurance racing, including:

  • Nick Tandy: 2015 Porsche Le Mans winning driver and current Penske Porsche 963 driver
  • Spike Feresten: Podcast host, television personality, comedy writer
  • Rod Emory: Renowned restorer of Porsche
  • Patrick Long: Former Porsche factory driver
  • Derek Bell: Five-time Le Mans winning and Formula 1 winning driver
  • Jacky Ickx: Six-time Le Mans winning and Formula 1 wining driver
  • Allan McNish: 3-Time Le Mans winning driver including the 1998 Porsche Mobil 1 GT1 race car
  • Loni Unser: Professional race car driver and member of the legendary Unser racing family

“Car enthusiasts have a special bond born from the simple love of driving,” adds Larry Webster, VP of Content, Hagerty Media. “24 Hours of Le Mans represents the pinnacle of driving, and we couldn’t be prouder to co-produce Racing with Giants: Porsche at Le Mans in partnership with Mobil 1. We hope the audience enjoys learning more about the history of the event – as we celebrate its 100th anniversary over the course of the next few weeks!”

