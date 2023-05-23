Autodrome Granby Wins Advance My Track Challenge, $50,000 from Advance Auto Parts

Autodrome Granby, located in Granby, Quebec, Canada, has won this year’s Advance My Track Challenge and the US$50,000 grand prize offered by Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider and the official auto parts retailer of NASCAR.

Autodrome Granby won this year’s challenge by securing the most votes among five NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) tracks participating in the final round of voting. Officially measuring as a half-mile dirt track that opened in 1964, Autodrome Granby hosts approximately 20 races each year from the NAAPWS and other racing series. As the winning track, Autodrome Granby will be able to use their winnings for facility enhancements and local community-based efforts.

“Congratulations to Autodrome Granby as winner of this year’s Advance My Track Challenge,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “It’s great seeing how fans supported Autodrome Granby throughout the program, as this is a market we’re proud to serve through our Carquest Canada stores. For nearly 60 years, Canada’s best short track racers have raced in this community, and we are pleased that their winnings will help continue this tradition of excellence as a location for premier short track racing in Quebec.”

To help celebrate their victory, Advance and its Carquest Canada team will partner with Autodrome Granby to host a celebration night for race fans during an upcoming race weekend in 2023. Advance also awarded $5,000 to the other finalist tracks as part of this year’s Advance My Track Challenge. The four tracks were: Adams County Speedway (Corning, Iowa), Alaska Raceway Park (Palmer, Alaska), Florence Motor Speedway (Timmonsville, S.C.) and Fonda Speedway (Fonda, N.Y.).

“As NASCAR’s international presence grows, it’s especially meaningful to have Autodrome Granby win a fan-driven award such as the Advance My Track Challenge,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development & Strategy Ben Kennedy. “Autodrome Granby will have the opportunity to use these funds to boost the fan experience and grow the sport on a grassroots level in Canada. We also look forward to seeing how Adams County Speedway, Alaska Raceway Park, Florence Motor Speedway and Fonda Speedway continue to elevate their offerings for fans of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series with their awards.”

This year marked the third-annual Advance My Track Challenge featuring 25 NAAPWS tracks from the United States and Canada participating in the first round of fan voting from April 4 through May 5. Four tracks that received the most fan votes in their predetermined region along with one additional track that received the next highest number of votes among all regions moved to the final round of voting from May 9-15. Overall, race fans cast more than 118,000 votes during this year’s challenge.

Advance promoted the program through its partnership with Team Penske and its driver, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ryan Blaney. During the race at Martinsville Speedway on April 16, Advance My Track Challenge branding was featured on Blaney’s No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang.

“Congratulations to the team at Autodrome Granby on their Advance My Track Challenge victory,” said Blaney. “I am passionate about local racing as it is something that myself, my father and my grandfather have all participated in. The roots of our sport live within short tracks and it’s great to see companies like Advance supporting local tracks to ensure they will be home to quality racing for years to come.”

To learn more about the drivers, teams and NASCAR’s local tracks that make up the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, visit the series page on NASCAR.com.

AAP PR