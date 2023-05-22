Events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 have gone smoothly without an incident until Monday afternoon. The first incident of the Month of May happened when Katherine Legge made contact with Stefan Wilson in turn two.

Legge climbed out of the car under her own power and walked to the AMR safety truck while Stefan Wilson needed an assist from the safety crews. Wilson was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an awaiting ambulance while giving a thumbs-up.

Dr. Julia Vaizer, INDYCAR Medical Director, spoke to Peacock about Wilson’s condition after the crash. “He’s doing well and being transported to a local hospital for advanced imaging and further evaluation.”

Legge was evaluated and released from the medical unit.

“Cars in front were all checking up and I lifted as much as I could,” said Legge after the crash. “Downshift, hit the brakes, but it wasn’t enough. Went into the back of Stefan and ended up in the wall.”

The No. 44 team driven by Legge later told Peacock that they plan on repairing the primary car and have it ready for final practice this upcoming Friday.