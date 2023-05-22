ASA STARS National Tour Points Leaders Headline Early Hickory Entry List

ASA STARS National Tour points leaders headline the early entry list for the Thursday, May 25 Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Point leader and inaugural ASA STARS National Tour event winner Casey Roderick will seek to return to his Five Flags Speedway winning form after a fourth-place finish in the Joe Shear Classic at Madison International Speedway and a seventh place showing at North Wilkesboro.

Roderick leads Ty Majeski in driver point standings by 16 points after three events. Majeski, the currently leading the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points, was declared the race winner in Wisconsin after Dan Fredrickson was disqualified for failing post race inspection. Majeski finished third at the season opener in Florida and tenth at North Wilkesboro in the ASA STARS race on Wednesday. He was the runner up in the Truck Series race Saturday.

Bubba Pollard’s win at North Wilkesboro has vaulted him clearly back into the championship hunt after a penalty at Five Flags Speedway in March. The penalty, which cost him race and bonus points, put Pollard way behind after the first race, sitting 32nd in points, 64 out of the lead.

But a runner up finish at Madison, combined with the North Wilkesboro win has moved him into third in points, just 22 behind Roderick.

Wilson Motorsports teammates Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero sit fourth and fifth in points respectively, and are among the early entries for the weeknight special event being billed as “Thunder in the Foothills.”

Advance sale tickets are now available at the track, or can be purchased online.

Spectator gates and ASA STARS National Tour practice will open at 12 noon. Limited Late Models will run in support of the ASA STARS Super Late Models.

Race day tickets will go on sale at 3:30, with Limited Late Model qualifying set for 4:15pm, and Go Fas Pole Qualifying for the ASA STARS National Tour set for 5:00pm. A last chance race will follow Go Fas Qualifying to set the remainder of the starting field, if needed.

An on-track autograph session will precede the Tar Heel 250, set for 7:30 PM. A 50-lap Limited Late Model Feature will follow the ASA STARS National Tour event.

Fans unable to make it to the event in person can view all the action on TrackTV.com, Midwesttour.tv or Racing America. For more information, click here.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com

