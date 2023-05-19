Unforecasted Afternoon Storm Moves ASCS Showdown At Longdale To Saturday/Sunday Affair

With morning showers gone, the forecast for Friday showed clear, but as the season has gone, Mother Nature once again stepped in and has washed out Friday, moving the Walleye Rodeo Roundup by one day to Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

Saturday, May 20, opens at 5:00 P.M., with racing starting at 7:30 P.M. Racing Sunday goes green at 6:00 P.M (CDT)

Tickets are $20 for adults both days, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pit Passes are $35. The event is being promoted by Terry Mattox. For more information, contact him at (918) 417-0624 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Longdale Speedway is located just south of Longdale, Okla., on OK-58.

If you have any questions about rules or procedures, contact Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

ASCS PR