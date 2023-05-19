After the Sunset Speedway oval, the first road course of the season this weekend for Bergeron

The first road course of the season this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park The series moves to the first road course of the season this weekend, and the driver of the number 1 Mustang, Jean-Philippe Bergeron will surely be one of the drivers to watch. Bergeron, who is only in his second season in the Pinty’s Nascar series, had very little experience on the road courses. His ability to adapt quickly earned him ninth and 10th-place finishes in two stints last year at the circuit located in Bowmanville, Ontario. “This year, I am aiming for nothing less than a top 5 finish at CTMP. I know we can do it,” said the driver who was unlucky last year at the same venue. Bergeron’s team has made several modifications to the car built for road courses, particularly to the suspension, to make it even more efficient. The competition will be fierce for the Ebay Motors 200. Defending champion Marc-Antoine Camirand and other well-known Quebec drivers such as LP Dumoulin, Andrew Ranger, Alex Tagliani and Kévin Lacroix will certainly put up a good fight with Bergeron. It is difficult to predict how the weekend will unfold as it could rain during Saturday’s qualifying session. Strategies will play a major role in determining the outcome of the race. Bergeron’s team, Jacombs Racing, is looking for consistency throughout the season to earn maximum championship points. JP Bergeron PR