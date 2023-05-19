After the Sunset Speedway oval, the first road course of the season this weekend for Bergeron

Friday, May 19

After making his first laps of the season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series on the Sunset Speedway oval last weekend, Jean-Philippe Bergeron is eager to attack the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park road course.


Eighth place at Sunset Speedway

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series started its season at Sunset Speedway last week and St-Donat driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron was one of 21 entries in the NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250. The adjustments made to the car, in preparation for a cooler evening race, gave the driver a hard time in qualifying. Bergeron started 17th in the No. 1 Jacombs Racing Mustang. Although the car was oversteering early in the race and the driver was involved in a tangle, adjustments made just before the halfway point allowed him to quickly work his way up the field to 13th. “It was crazy on the last restart! We were driving three wide with a lot of contact,” said the driver. Bergeron’s tenacity allowed him to finish the race in eighth place, on the lead lap, with a badly damaged car. Although the driver and his team were hoping for a better result before the race, they are still satisfied with the outcome under the circumstances.

The first road course of the season this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

The series moves to the first road course of the season this weekend, and the driver of the number 1 Mustang, Jean-Philippe Bergeron will surely be one of the drivers to watch.

Bergeron, who is only in his second season in the Pinty’s Nascar series, had very little experience on the road courses. His ability to adapt quickly earned him ninth and 10th-place finishes in two stints last year at the circuit located in Bowmanville, Ontario. “This year, I am aiming for nothing less than a top 5 finish at CTMP. I know we can do it,” said the driver who was unlucky last year at the same venue. 

Bergeron’s team has made several modifications to the car built for road courses, particularly to the suspension, to make it even more efficient. The competition will be fierce for the Ebay Motors 200. Defending champion Marc-Antoine Camirand and other well-known Quebec drivers such as LP Dumoulin, Andrew Ranger, Alex Tagliani and Kévin Lacroix will certainly put up a good fight with Bergeron. 

It is difficult to predict how the weekend will unfold as it could rain during Saturday’s qualifying session. Strategies will play a major role in determining the outcome of the race. Bergeron’s team, Jacombs Racing, is looking for consistency throughout the season to earn maximum championship points.

JP Bergeron PR

 

