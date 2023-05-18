Alex Guénette and his No. 3 E.H.R Chevrolet scored an exciting second place in the Pinty's 2023 season opener

Alex Guenette was faced with a multiple challenge last Saturday with a new car and team. But it was the start of a season much expected of the young veteran who often came close to winning before bad luck played a bad part in his race.

The wind could continue to blow in the right direction at E.H.R. Racing, with a perfect victory in GP3R at the end of last season.

Ed Hakonson, the E.H.R.team owner, also believes in the beautiful combination he has created. "I believe strongly in building an environment where everyone feels appreciated and happy to work - and to get results. I, for one, like to see our project succeed," added a happy owner of his team.

Jason Hathaway, the team's sporting director and 2020 Pinty's Champion, said. "The team's goal is clear: to win and continually improve all aspects of our program. We are focused on the future, not our past."

The business side has also turned out well for the team during the off-season. The E.H.R. signed a multi-year agreement with ASSA ABLOY, a global leader in modern access management, as the primary partner on the No. 3 ASSA ABLOY Chevrolet Camaro for 11 of the 14 races in 2023.

Alex Guenette started well from the second place on the grid and found himself in first place before engaging in a superb duel with Treyten Lapcevich for the first two places until the first neutralization occurred on lap 72. Marc-Antoine Camirand joined the duo on a restart on lap 89, relegating Alex to third.

We could feel the "Big Bang" coming in the last laps. The last lap pass for the lead by Treyten Lapcevich was a classic What a show from the young Lapcevitch. According to Alex Guénette, "This start of the season in the lion's den puts us in position for the next round of the Pinty's series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park next weekend".

ASSA ABLOY

As world leaders of Access Control, we are part of your everyday life. Every day, we help billions of people move through a safer, more open world with ease. If you’ve ever walked through an automatic door, stayed in a hotel, or gone through passport control, you’ve probably used one of our products or services.

Choko Design (https://www.chokodesign.com/ca/)

Unsurpassed quality of our fabrics high tech thermal protection and innovative construction techniques assure excellence in performance on the trails while providing a reliable and dependable garment for daily use off the trails.

CDI Inc. the makers of Choko Design garments and accessories was founded by a team with vast experience in the field of snowmobile wear. By taking on the Choko Design brand, the directors being snowmobilers themselves, and having designed and manufactured the clothing lines for many OEM’s saw the opportunity to fill a gap in the marketplace by creating a product second to none. A team of experienced snowmobilers, designers and fabric experts were put to the task and the rest is history.

2023 E.H.R. and ALEX GUÉNETTE SCHEDULE AND SERIES RANK

DATE TRACK Finish - Rank Saturday, May 13 Sunset Speedway Innisfil, Ont. 2 - 2 Sunday, May 21 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Bowmanville Ont. Saturday, June 10 Autodrome Chaudière, Vallée-Jonction, Que Saturday, June 24 Eastbound International Speedway Avondale, N.L. Friday, July 14 Grand Prix of Toronto, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, July 22 Edmonton International Raceway, Wetaskiwin, Alb. Wednesday, July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway*, Saskatoon, Sask. Wednesday, July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway*, Saskatoon, Sask. Sunday, Aug. 6 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, Trois-Rivières, Que. Monday, Aug. 14 Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. Tuesday, Aug. 15 Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 26 Circuit ICAR, Mirabel, Que. Sunday, Sept. 3 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ont. Sunday, Sept. 24 Delaware Speedway, Delaware, Ont.

*125-lap twin features

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Alex Guénette PR

