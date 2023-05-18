Kevin Lacroix Returns to CTMP to Defend his 2022 Win!

This Sunday will be the second NASCAR Pinty's event of the season, but the first race on a road course. Kevin Lacroix will be hitting the track in his mighty #74 Adaptive One Brake Calipers | NAPA Auto Parts car, ready to dominate the competition.

Lacroix won the 2022 eBay Motors 200 at the annual Victoria Day Speedfest. Last September, he almost won again but lost to Marc-Antoine Camirand to finish second.

"Canadian Tire Motorsports Park is a track that I like," said Kevin Lacroix. "This track suits my driving style, and it is a track where I have had the most wins and success. I hope to get back on the podium next Sunday".

Kevin Lacroix will start the weekend in third place in the Drivers standings, 2 points behind Alex Guénette and 7 points behind leader Treyten Lapcevich. "I hope to finish the weekend on the top step of the podium and come out on top in the championship," concluded Kevin.

CTMP is a 3.95 km track featuring ten turns. The event is expected to last 200 kilometres, which makes up for 51 laps. The facility is located in Bowmanville, a suburb of Toronto. NASCAR Pinty's fans who can't make it in person can watch the event live on the TSN + app. The race will kick off at 1:10 p.m.

Kevin LeCroix PR