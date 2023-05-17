Rick Ware Racing and BioHaven partner again for Indianapolis 500

Rick Ware Racing, making its fourth start in the Indy 500 with the No. 51 entry, welcomes back BioHaven as an anchor sponsor for the third-consecutive year. RWR is thrilled to continue its successful partnership with Dale Coyne Racing, and chase Rookie of the Year honors with driver Sting Ray Robb.

The first driver RWR had behind the wheel of its No. 51 entry was James Davidson in 2020. Following him were Pietro Fittipaldi (2021) and Takuma Sato (2022), a two-time winner of the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2020.

The prestigious crown jewel event for the NTT IndyCar Series takes place on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend at the 2.5-mile quad-oval of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“This race is such an incredible event filled with so much history,” said Rick Ware, team co-owner. “We have learned so much through the past three years and we’re ready to apply all that knowledge to this year’s race. We are looking forward to seeing how Sting Ray Robb and the No. 51 BioHaven-Goodheart team perform at The Brickyard during the next 12 days.

“Speaking of BioHaven, I can’t thank them enough for being part of our IndyCar efforts the last two seasons. They are an industry leader, which fits well with participating in an iconic event like the Indy 500.”

The on-track activity starts Wednesday, May 17 with practice. The Qualifying Draw takes place on Fast Friday, May 19, followed by Full Field Qualifying on Saturday. Sunday, May 21, will determine the starting line-up and the coveted NTT P1 Pole Award. Additional practice sessions take place the following week, leading up to the final practice session historically known as Carb Day on Friday, May 26.

Finally, the green flag drops on Sunday, May 28 for the 107th running of the Indy 500.

For more information about on-track activities and coverage, log on to www.indianapolismotorspeedway. com/events

RWR PR