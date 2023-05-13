Where Are They Now: FR Americas & F4 U.S. Success Stories

Kyle Kirkwood, one of the first drivers to officially climb the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) ladder system, secured his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES win earlier this month at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Kirkwood, who’s known for his impressive win record and five-consecutive championships on his journey to INDYCAR, started that success in 2017 while competing in F4 U.S.

With 10 wins and 10 poles in 35 F4 U.S. starts, Kirkwood earned the 2017 Driver Championship. However, his stats in that series were nothing compared to his run in FR Americas, where in 18 starts he earned 15 wins and 10 poles en route to his 2018 title.

In the years following his F4 U.S. and FR Americas titles, Kirkwood went on to win championships in USF2000, USF Pro 2000 and INDY NXT (formerly known as Indy Lights) before making his INDYCAR debut with A.J. Foyt Racing in 2022.

This season, Kirkwood joined the legendary Andretti Autosport team where he is piloting the No. 27 AutoNation Honda. Just three rounds into the 2023 season, the 24-year-old from Jupiter, Fla., secured both his first INDYCAR win and pole position.

With all of Kirkwood’s success, we started to wonder what the other FR Americas and F4 U.S. graduates are up to. Check out some of their success stories below: