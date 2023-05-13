Saturday, May 13

Mothers Puts the Brakes on Sponsorship After Helping Usher in a New Passion for Formula 1 in the US

For the past five years, Mothers has had the distinction of serving as the presenting sponsor of Formula 1. As a family-owned company filled with racing enthusiasts, Mothers stepped in to smooth out the challenges during ESPN's initial presentations of F1. When ESPN initially obtained the rights to broadcast F1 in the US, the US fanbase was dismayed by commercial breaks and ill-timed interruptions. By sponsoring a commercial-free broadcast of the races, Mothers helped provide uninterrupted coverage that transformed the way the sport was received in the United States. Combined with the addition of US based races on the schedule, F1 took off in America. Races in Miami and Austin respectively broke records for total viewership and in-person attendance. With viewership continuing to grow by double digits year over year, the sky is the limit for America's favorite newcomer.

While Mothers' partnership with ESPN has ended, the company is proud to see that the presenting sponsorship they pioneered will continue with Mercedes Benz behind the wheel.

"To all who wrote thanking us for our contribution and sponsorship, your continued support means the world to us," says Mothers CEO, Dennis Holloway. "Having played a small part creating a non-stop experience for our fellow F1 fans to enjoy is a huge victory for us. Let's continue to go racing together," he added.

Even as they pass the torch, Mothers is looking forward to continuing to be part of America's racing future. Fans and auto-enthusiasts everywhere should be on the lookout for the next great innovation from the company that paved the way for commercial-free racing with F1's US broadcaster.

