Advance Auto Parts to Support Max Garcia, Pabst Racing in USF2000 Series

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, announced its partnership with Pabst Racing to be featured on Max Garcia’s No. 24 car in the USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires developmental open-wheel racing series in 2023.

Advance branding will be showcased on Garcia’s car this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The Racing Capital of the World® will host a triple-header race weekend for USF2000 on May 12-13. The 14-year-old Garcia is competing in his first season in USF2000 following a successful stint in the national U.S. Pro Kart Series championships.

“It’s an honor to have the support of a company like Advance that has a major presence across motorsports,” said Garcia. “It’s a dream to compete for a team like Pabst Racing in USF2000 against some really talented drivers. I’m excited to hit the track in the Advance colors this weekend, and we’re looking forward to giving them a great ride all season.”

As a new partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES® serving as the official sponsor of the series’ checkered flag, Advance’s partnership with Garcia and Pabst Racing continues the auto parts retailer’s trend of supporting auto racing from its grassroots to the national level.

“Max is an incredible talent, and our Advance team is thrilled to be part of his first season in major open wheel racing,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Our ambition is to be the auto parts retailer of choice for racing fans, and we believe Max and Pabst Racing will do an outstanding job representing our brand to followers of open wheel racing.”

Advance first featured on Garcia’s car during USF2000’s double-header race weekend at Sebring International Raceway in Florida on March 25-26. The Miami native had an impressive debut, qualifying second and finishing in the top-10 in both races.

USF2000 is a developmental series for race car drivers that ladders up to INDYCAR. Since its inception in 1990, some of the biggest names in open wheel racing have competed in the series at North America’s most iconic race tracks.

AAP PR