Coltman Farms Racing makes $150,000 donation to Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett

Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman has announced a $150,000 charitable donation to the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Coltman surprised school leadership with the donation during a special event at the school Thursday. Coltman brought the Dirt Late Models driven by David McCoy and Kenny Collins to the school and the drivers were also on hand to sign autographs.

Unbeknownst to school leadership, Coltman also surprised them with the $150,000 donation during the event. It is the largest one-time charitable contribution ever made to the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.

“This incredible gift will allow us to continue investing in the educational experience of our students and young adults today, and position us to expand our programs to serve more families in the future,” said Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett Executive Director Jamie Hamilton. “As the largest one-time financial contribution in the history of Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, this act of generosity will touch the lives of every student, young adult, family, and teacher for years to come, and for that we are truly grateful.”

The Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett offers classes for children ranging in age from toddlers to high schoolers. The school’s philosophy is that special needs students are children first, with all the needs, desires and feelings of children without disabilities. They are more like other children than different.

Their disabilities are inconveniences that keep them from enjoying full lives, and therefore must be overcome or compensated for so that the children can grow and move out into the world. Special Needs School of Gwinnett helps prepare children to do just that.

For more information about the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, visit www.specialneedsschools.org.

“I’ve been a supporter of the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett for a long time,” Coltman said. “When I started Coltman Farms Racing one of the first things I did was donate space on the race cars to the school. “They do such an amazing job helping special needs students and their parents to overcome the difficulties that disabilities can present so that they can enjoy full lives.

“I’ve been so very blessed in my life and it’s incredibly special to be able to give back to an organization such as the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.”

Coltman Farms Racing is a dirt late model team based in Maysville, Georgia. Coltman Farms Racing fields cars for three full-time drivers who compete in events across the United States. Coltman Farms Racing gives drivers the opportunity to compete at a high level by giving them all the tools they need to be successful.

Coltman Farms Racing strives to be a team that fields drivers that are positive role models for fans to not only cheer for, but also look up to. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ ColtmanFarmsRacing.

Hamilton expressed immense gratitude to Coltman for not only his charitable contribution, but also for taking the time to bring the Coltman Farms Racing cars to the school so the children could see them in person and help them make a memory that will last a lifetime.

“Mr. Coltman's genuine care for children with special needs is heartwarming, and we are honored that he has chosen to support the amazing young people at SNS,” said Hamilton. “Our kids were so excited to learn that our logo was on the Coltman Farms Racing cars last fall, but to get to see them in person today and meet the drivers was an experience they will all remember and cherish for a long time. We are forever grateful to Mr. Coltman and the entire Coltman Farms Racing team for their support of SNS.”

MPM PR