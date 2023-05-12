Grant Sexton Gets Best Career Usac/Cra Finish at Mohave Valley – Brother Dalton Races Barona on Saturday

Looking more like a seasoned veteran than a rookie, Grant Sexton recorded his USAC/CRA best series finish when he placed sixth in the 30-lap main event last Saturday night at the Mohave Valley Raceway. The result bested the seventh place finish he recorded two weeks prior at Kings Speedway in Hanford, California.

Sexton, of Lakeside, California, posted the 11th fastest qualifying time when he toured the 1/3 mile banked Arizona oval in 16.384. That effort earned him the pole position for the start of his heat race. The 18-year-old brought his gorgeous Triple X/Shaver 410 #22 home in third in the 10-lapper.

Starting in the ninth spot in the 30-lap main, Sexton pushed his nose into seventh by the end of lap one. He was one spot better for a lap 4 restart and momentarily moved into fifth on lap eight. He settled back into sixth and while he challenged for fifth throughout, he ended up coming home sixth.

Once again, the teen’s ever-growing confidence shined through. He is totally in control of the car and looks comfortable wherever he is running on the track. A top five finish is within his grasp and should come very soon.

The impressive showing saw the 2022 high school graduate leapfrog from 11th in the championship point standings all the way up to ninth. It also allowed Sexton to increase his advantage in the rookie of the year chase to a comfortable 142 points.

Two-thirds of the Sexton Gatlin Racing team will be taking this Saturday night off. Grant does not have a USAC/CRA race until a week from Saturday at the Thunder Bowl Raceway in Tulare, California. His father Brent, who is the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series defending champion and current point leader, is taking a week off to celebrate his 51st birthday in Mexico. That means the oldest of the Sexton brothers, Dalton, will be flying the SGRA flag all by himself when he takes to the track at the Barona Speedway on Saturday night.

In action at Barona last year, Sexton Gatlin Racing won all seven SWLS main events on the San Diego County dirt oval. Dalton captured two of those. Grant snared four wins on the quarter mile and Brent took home the victory hardware one time.

Dalton, 20, comes into Saturday’s race 12th in the SWLS standings. He has been at three series races this year and started two main evets. His first outing of the year resulted in a 14th at the Imperial Valley Raceway on March 14th. That was followed by an impressive third at Perris Auto Speedway on April 15th.

To see Dalton in action at Barona on Saturday, gates will open at noon with racing at 6:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors, Kids 7 to 17, military, and EMS get in for $10.00. A family pack of two adults and two children is $50.00. The Barona Speedway is located at 1754 Wildcat Canyon Road, in Lakeside (92040). The track website is https://baronaspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (619) 994-6560.

If you or your company is interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

SGR PR