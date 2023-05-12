Jean-Philippe Bergeron’s season begins at Sunset Speedway

The St. Donat, Quebec native will begin his season in the Pinty’s Nascar Series this Saturday, May 13 at Sunset Speedway as part of the NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250.

Bergeron recently completed his first test of the season at the one-third mile track, located an hour north of Toronto, in a new car that he received late in the 2022 season. Built by WMI, the car was fine-tuned over the winter. The driver was thrilled with the performance of his Jacombs Racing-prepared No. 1 Ford Mustang and is ready to tackle the new season. The results of the test were convincing, as Bergeron recorded times that were significantly faster than last year.

Bergeron finished tenth in the Pinty’s Nascar Series standings as a rookie last year and was experiencing the majority of the series’ tracks for the first time. He is now in familiar territory having driven at every track in the series last year. The experience he gained during his first season will certainly help him improve his lap times this year.

The driver is very happy to have his team back practically intact with only one new teammate this year. “There is a very good chemistry between us and I have good communication with our crew chief, Ron Easton, who is always working to make the right adjustments to the car,” said the driver.

The challenge will once again be very strong in the Pinty’s Nascar and Bergeron will have to fight with the best drivers in Canada, including the defending champion Marc-Antoine Camirand. Despite the stiff competition, Bergeron is confident he will be on the podium this weekend.

In addition to a full season in the Pinty’s Nascar Series, he would like to do some races in the ACT Series. “Running in another series will certainly help my driving, but it shouldn’t become a distraction,” said Bergeron, who would like to finish the season in the top 5 of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and to do that he needs to be completely focused on the 14 races this season.