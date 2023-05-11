Daniel Suarez Kicks Off Busy North Wilkesboro Week With ASA STARS National Tour

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez will compete in the ASA STARS National Tour event, the ECMD 150, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Monterrey, Mexico native joins the Rackley WAR pavement Super Late Model team for the Tuesday, May 16 event, which will also serve as the series debut for the team based out of Nashville, TN.

Suarez, who drives for Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR, will drive the number-99 Jockey Chevrolet Super Late Model in the ECMD 150 to kick off a busy week of racing at the historic oval. He will also compete in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car race on Wednesday, May 17 and the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 21.

It will be a week of firsts for Suarez in the Foothills of North Carolina.

“I have never been to North Wilkesboro, nor really spent much time driving a late model,” said Suárez in a release by Trackhouse Racing. “Every little bit helps. Plus, it is going to be a lot of fun going short track racing. Getting familiar with the track will help our program a lot.”

Suarez enjoyed his most successful season at the NASCAR Cup Series level in 2021. He won his first-career Cup race at Sonoma Raceway in June, which qualified him for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the first time. He finished 10th in points in 2022, his career-best points finish to date.

He was also the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion with Joe Gibbs Racing, after winning three races that season. Suarez has won races in all three NASCAR national series’, along with multiple wins with the ARCA Menards Series East and NASCAR Mexico Series.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner with the series, taking the win at Madison International Speedway on May 7.

The ECMD 150 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series, which will be the third race of the ASA SSS season. William Byron and Casey Roderick won the first two races at New Smyrna Speedway and Five Flags Speedway.

ASA STARS PR