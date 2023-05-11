Chevrolet Looks to Add to May Success at the Gmr Grand Prix

The month of May in Indianapolis kicks off this weekend for Team Chevy NTT INDYCAR Series drivers and teams with the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway near Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dominant on the road course in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injection era, the Bowtie brand has won six events in nine races (since 2014’s debut of the event), seven pole awards, 11 podiums, and holding 393 laps led on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn permanent road course integrated within the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Last year’s winner Alexander Rossi, who joined Chevy-supported Arrow McLaren INDYCAR in the offseason, carries both momentum from the early season as well as success on both courses at Indianapolis. He is looking to the weekend to deliver a repeat win as well as hand Chevrolet their 109th victory in the series since 2012.

”Entering the Month of May and Indy GP, I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead,” noted Rossi. “Last year's victory has me eager to perform well, and as a new group, we're close to having our breakout weekend. With rain in the forecast, adaptability will be key, but we're prepared to face any conditions on race day. I'm excited to tackle the challenges, and I hope we can put on a great show for the fans, rain or shine."

With Chevrolet’s success that includes a win and/or pole award in each year since 2015, 2021’s event winner, Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing, has his sights set on kicking his month of May off at this weekend’s GMR Grand Prix with a return visit to victory lane.

“I am very excited to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course again,” exclaimed VeeKay. “Of course, it’s the place where I won my first race and it’s great to come back as a previous winner. Hopefully double it up this year! I am ready to get back to good results and if there’s a perfect place to do it, it’s at IMS for the road course and the Speedway itself! I can’t wait to get the Month of May started. I’m ready for the adventure!"

“The GMR GP on the IMS Road Course sets the stage for the Chevrolet-powered teams in the NTT INDYCAR Series for the remainder of the month of May leading into the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Rob Buckner, INDYCAR Program Manager at General Motors. “While there aren’t many similarities between the road course and the speedway packages, the GP is an important step in helping our teams start to get the rhythm of The Speedway, and the atmosphere of events.

Coming off a win at Barber Motorsports Park, our Chevrolet engineers with our teams are fine-tuning what we learned at Barber with the goal of winning on the IMS Road Course. In addition, drivers will be able to deliver feedback on track conditions relative to tire wear. We are ready to kick off May with a victory on Saturday.”

The GMR Grand Prix kicks off with Practice 1 Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET, with Practice 2 starting at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifications then start at 4 p.m. ET Friday. A final warm-up will start race day Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 160. The 85-lap, 207.32-mile race Sunday, May 13 will take the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET live on NBC.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

"Last year, the Indy GP was one of the craziest races that we've had in a couple years. I'm looking forward to starting the Month of May and trying to finish better here than we did last year."

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”It's good to be back at the GP. It's probably one of my best qualifying tracks with two poles here, including one last year. I think the race has been a bit more difficult for us historically, especially when it's warm. We race twice here every year, so it's important for us to get all the data we can for when we come back later in the summer. I'm ready for the Month of May to get going."

Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

"For as often as we get to race at the Indy GP, it’s always surprising how different the track behaves each time we race here. And with mixed weather in the forecast, I’m sure we’ll get something different again. The team’s focus is unchanged; we’re happy to go racing again and we take each race as a chance for us to grow and get better as a team. If we keep that mindset, the results will take care of themselves in time."

Conor Daly, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

"The GMR Grand Prix is one of my favorite events! The IMS Road Course has been a successful place for me in the past, both in qualifying and the race. Just need to get on the podium now! We hope that we have the same speed we had last year, if anything be faster! We will all work together and get a good result. We need the season to turn around now, it has been really difficult to handle so far. Hopefully, all smiles and happiness this month and starting off strong at the Indy GP always helps!"

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

"I'm looking forward to this weekend. I like the IMS road course because I feel it fits my driving style pretty well. The track is very flowy, very fast. It's always been an enjoyable race for me, an enjoyable time to be inside IMS. So, hoping that we can bring that spirit this weekend and carry on with our development of the Sexton Properties Chevy.”

Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“Very excited for this weekend for the GMR Grand Prix. I’ve raced here in the past in INDY NXT, but obviously, not here in INDYCAR, so really looking forward to that. Have had really good success here in INDY NXT. There’s a chance of rain. Feeling very optimistic, and really looking forward to this weekend in the Sexton Properties Chevrolet.”

CHEVROLET AT INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE:

Wins at GMR Grand Prix (since 2012): 6

2015 – Will Power

2016 – Simon Pagenaud

2017 – Will Power

2018 – Will Power

2019 – Simon Pagenaud

2021 – Rinus VeeKay

Chevrolet Driver with the Most Indianapolis Road Course Wins (since 2012): Will Power, 3 (2015, 2017, 2018)

Number of Team Chevy Pole Awards at Indianapolis Road Course (since 2012): 7 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022)

Chevrolet Driver with the Most Indianapolis Road Course Pole Awards (since 2012): Will Power, 4 (2015, 2018, 2020, 2022)

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Indianapolis Road Course (since 2012): 11

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Indianapolis Road Course (since 2012): 393

2023 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS

186: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

108: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

121: Earned poles since 2012.

7: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including the past 11 with Chevrolet power.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

44: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 68 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

GM PR