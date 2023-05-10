Rodney Sandstorm to Make Oval Track Debut with E33 Motorsports in the CARS Tour Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Rodney Sandstorm, or better known as the sports car fan racing favorite, Jordan Taylor, will make his CARS Tour debut at North Wilkesboro for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. This will also be Taylor's first time competing at an oval track in a stock car.



Taylor, the Orlando, Florida native, has accomplished some of racings most prestigious accolades over the years winning the 2017 24 Hours of Daytona, 2017 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and winning the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans GTE-Pro Class.



"I can't wait for next week," commented Jordan Taylor. "I've been getting to know the stock car world a bit more over the past few years being involved with different programs, but that's all been on the road course side of things. E33 Motorsports has given me an amazing opportunity to now experience the oval side. We did a test a few weeks ago to see if I could at least drive on an oval, and I had a blast! It's for sure a much different experience than I'm used to, but I've really been enjoying the new challenge. I think driving a Late Model and racing a Late Model are going to be two very different animals to tackle next weekend."



Riding on board the No. 1 Chevrolet with Taylor is long time team sponsor Page Construction with a throwback paint scheme to Rodney Sandstorms favorite NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon.



Taylor continued, "With the CARS Tour being so competitive, I'm hoping I can get out in practice and learn from some of the more experienced guys, but I can't wait to see what oval racing is all about. It's going to be a fun week there at North Wilkesboro, and I'm sure we're going to have the best looking race car out there!"



Joining Page Construction on board the No. 1 Chevrolet are Schaeffer's Oil, Circle Track Warehouse, Joe Crowdes Designs and Field Pass.



"Everybody knows that North Wilkesboro is probably the biggest race on the CARS Tour schedule this year. We were given a very unique opportunity to have Jordan come drive for us at E33 Motorsports, and after testing at a couple different tracks we knew that it was the right fit and he was going to be able to bring a wealth of knowledge to our program. I'm excited to see him make his debut at North Wilkesboro in the CARS Tour next weekend," said team owner JR Courage.



The CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series race at North Wilkesboro will take place on May 17, 2023. For more information on E33 Motorsports, follow along on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

E33 Motorsports PR