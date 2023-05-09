Five NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Tracks to Compete for $50,000 in “Advance My Track Challenge”

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, official auto parts retailer of NASCAR and entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), announced the five NASCAR short tracks moving into the final round of fan voting in the third-annual Advance My Track Challenge.

The following tracks will be part of the final round of voting taking place May 9-15. Each of these tracks received the most votes in their region during the first round of voting, which took place April 4 through May 5. The final round includes an additional track that received the next-highest number of votes among all regions.

West: Alaska Raceway Park (Palmer, Alaska)

Midwest: Adams County Speedway (Corning, Iowa)

Southeast: Florence Motor Speedway (Timmonsville, S.C.)

Northeast: Autodrome Granby (Granby, Quebec, Canada)

Fifth finalist: Fonda Speedway (Fonda, N.Y.)

Each track finalist will receive $5,000 while the track with the most votes will win $50,000. Tracks can use their winnings to support facility enhancements or to establish local community-based programs. Fans can show their support and vote for their favorite track by visiting AdvanceMyTrack.com.

“Since the Advance My Track Challenge first launched in 2021, we have seen the enthusiasm and passion race fans across North America have for their local tracks,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “It’s clear that tracks can use their prize winnings to truly make a difference and improve the overall experience for race teams and fans. We’re proud to be part of a program that advances the sport of local racing, and we look forward to continuing our efforts by crowning this year’s winning track.”

This year’s Advance My Track Challenge featured 25 NASCAR-sanctioned home tracks across the United States and Canada participating in the program’s first round of voting.

Previous winners of the Advance My Track Challenge include Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, Mich.) and Jennerstown Speedway (Jennerstown, Pa.). Berlin Raceway won the inaugural program in 2021 and used the $50,000 grand prize to build a new spectator deck and upgrade its main concession stand. Jennerstown Speedway was last year’s winner, and their winnings went toward the construction of a family-friendly, ADA-compliant restroom facility.

AAP PR