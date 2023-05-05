Meet Racing Authors on May 10 for USAC RaceAid Benefit

Kick off the month of May by meeting and greeting your favorite auto racing authors on Wednesday night, May 10, at USAC headquarters in Speedway, Ind.

The free event will be held to benefit USAC RaceAid, which since 1959, has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or are in need of assistance.

The Author Series event, hosted by Marie Hall and USAC RaceAid, will be held on May 10 from 5-9 pm Eastern time and will also feature a raffle to raise funds for USAC RaceAid. Among the items are signed books, $50 USAC merchandise gift cards, plus suite tickets for the IndyCar Grand Prix race and Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

Among the authors who’ll be on hand for the event are Paul Page, Rick Shaffer, Tom Rollings, Richie Murray, Mark “Bones” Bourcier, Dave Argabright and Pat Sullivan as well as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame & Museum.

The book signing will be held at USAC’s main headquarters, located right outside turn one of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the other side of the roundabout. The physical address of the building is 4910 W. 16th Street in Speedway, Indiana.

USAC PR