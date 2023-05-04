Legends Tour Series Rockets Into Roseville on May 13

The INEX Legends Tour Series returns to action at Roseville’s All American Speedway on May 13 with the $1,000-to-win, 35-lap feature presented by Cosgrove Custom Pools and Pentair. An outstanding car count is expected to compete during the FloRacing-televised NASCAR Armed Forces Night. If 35 or more cars compete, additional money will be added to the purse. Racers from across Northern California, Southern California, Northern Nevada, and elsewhere will be competing.

All American Speedway opened its 2023 season on April 29 with 3,000 fans in attendance for its 69th season opener. Legends Tour Series will be joined by the JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models along with a full lineup of other NASCAR weekly series divisions.

Manteca’s Ethan Nascimento, age 15, and 13-year-old Logan Chambers of Bakersfield have claimed victories through the first two rounds of the 2023 Legends Tour Series.

Activities will kick off Friday night with practice. Corporation Yard Road gates open at 2:15pm with registration beginning at 3pm. Access moves to the All America City Blvd gate at 3:30pm. Practice runs from 4pm to 7:30pm and is $100 per car and driver. Additional pit passes are $40 each.

Saturday’s pit gates roll open at 10:30am with the first 15-minute practice at 12:30pm. Final practice will be at 1:45pm followed by time trials. Twin 15-lap B-Mains at 5:30pm will set the field for the 35-lap feature. Tickets and more information are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com

Legends made their return to All American Speedway for the first time since 2019 in October of 2022. A strong 24-car field was in attendance. Brendan Ruzbarsky of Tracy topped the talented field of drivers before a packed house during the ARCA Menards Series West event at the facility.

Cosgrove Custom Pools presents the feature winner purse on May 13. They offer design and craftsmanship for not just the pool, but all outdoor living environments, and have been featured in Aqua Magazine.

Drivers are reminded that a sound rule of 90db at 50’ is strictly enforced. No specific parts are mandated to meet this requirement. Drivers and teams are responsible for their own measures to meet the rule.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Beeler Industries, Kleen blast, David’s Racing Products, Hacienda Pools, and All Pro Powder Coating.

2023 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 18, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV) Winner: Ethan Nascimento

April 8, 2023: Irwindale Speedway (Roval). 20 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Sport TV) Winner: Logan Chambers

May 13, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

June 24, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

July 22, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (MAVTV night & (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

August 5, 2023: Stockton 99 Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Union TV)

September 9, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

October 7, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

Legends Tour PR