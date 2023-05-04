Grant Sexton Places 12th at Kern County – Heads to Arizona This Saturday

Grant Sexton made his first 410 sprint car appearance at the Dirt Track at the Kern County Raceway Park when the USAC/CRA Series visited last Saturday night. The teenage racer started 15th and finished 12th in the 30-lap main. In doing so, he extended his lead in the Rookie of the Year standings going into this week’s race at the Mohave Valley Raceway.

The 2021 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion turned in a lap of 15.413 in qualifying. That was the 15th fastest time of the session. For his nine-car heat race, the 18-year-old Lakeside, California resident began in the eighth spot. When the 10-lapper ended, he rolled under the checkered flag in seventh.

For the second week in a row, Sexton impressed in the 30-lap main event. Coming from his 15th-place starting spot, he worked the bottom like a seasoned pro. With 10 laps to go, he had passed eight cars and was up to seventh place, the same position he finished a week earlier at Kings Speedway. Unfortunately, a hole in turn one caught him late in the race and he dropped back to 12th. While he finished five spots better at Kings, this race may have been more impressive as he passed seven cars before the turn one cavity took its toll.

Sexton remained 11th in the USAC/CRA Series standings. Going into this weekend’s race at Mohave, he is only 5 points out of the 10th position and just 16 out of ninth. In addition, he has a comfortable 114-point lead in the Rookie of the Year chase.

For fans who would like to see the fast-rising teen in action on Saturday, Mohave Valley Raceway is located just minutes from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Laughlin, Nevada. The address is 2750 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley, AZ (86440). The office phone number is 928-336-4000 and the website is mohavevalleyraceway. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and military (with id), it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 are just $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. Tickets are cash only (no ATM on site). Concessions, the souvenir stand, and the beer garden are cash or card. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:30.

After this Saturday, Sexton Gatlin Racing will get a week off before family patriarch Brent Sexton and oldest son Dalton take on the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints at the Barona Speedway on May 13th. Brent, the defending SWLS champion, enters that race as the point leader. The following week Grant will return to action at “California’s Baddest Bullring,” the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, on May 20th. One week later, the entire team will be at Perris Auto Speedway on May 27th for the annual Salute to Indy. On that night, Grant will battle in USAC/CRA while Brent and Dalton will be taking on the other SWLS stars on the famous half-mile clay oval.

If you or your company is interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

SGR PR