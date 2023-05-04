AM Racing | Christian Rose Kansas Speedway ARCA Preview

Welcome Aboard: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Dawn 150.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the fourth of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

AM Minute: Last weekend, it was a solo weekend for AM Racing competing in just the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Monster Mile with Brett Moffitt and the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang team.

Practice and qualifying were washed out on Friday afternoon which set the field according to the NASCAR metric which put Moffitt 14th on the starting grid.

After maneuvering forward in the early laps of the race, Moffitt sped on pit road during Stage 1 which made his crawl back through the field treacherous.

Despite battling an ill-handling race car, Moffitt was able to steer the team to a top-15 finish at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway in the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season.

To The Point(s): Entering Kansas, Rose sits seventh in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 25 markers in the arrears to championship leader Frankie Muniz with 17 races remaining.

Just 10 points separate Rose from fifth in the championship standings currently occupied by Tony Cosentino.

AM Racing stands a respectable eighth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Show Your Support: AM Racing and Christian Rose are proud to announce that official team 2023 apparel is available by visiting Christian Rose’s website.

You can show your support for Christian Rose and the No. 32 AM Racing team by purchasing an official West Virginia Tourism tee-shirt, as well as a team cap representing West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services and Disability Opportunity Fund.

Big News Coming Soon: As the ARCA Menards Series sets to prepare for a busy summer schedule, AM Racing and driver Christian Rose will soon make an official major announcement regarding their 2023 Motorsports schedule.

Thanks For Your Support: With 15 percent of the season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose ARCA Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday’s Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway will mark Rose’s second ARCA Menards Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Last October, Rose earned a career-best seventh-place finish in the Kansas 150 after starting a career-best ninth.

The No. 32 AM Racing team will participate in Friday’s open-test session at Kansas Speedway to adequately prepare Rose for the fourth race of the 2023 season. The AM Racing team is bringing Rose a brand-new chassis for his 12th career start.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In 11 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned one top-10 finish (seventh at Kansas Speedway | October 2022), while also showcasing five top-20 finishes overall.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | General Tire 200 Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Rose and the AM Racing team suffered mechanical woes throughout the 76-lap race.

After starting the race based on their owner points from the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season, Rose quickly drafted a fast No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang towards the top-10 until Rose began to battle fuel pump issues.

A tremendous effort by the AM Racing team allowed Rose to remain on the track throughout the race despite the hiccups with Rose delivering a respectable 17th-place finish.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).