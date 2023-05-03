Race of Champions Foar Score Four Cylinder Dash Series Added to Saturday, May 13 With Race of Champions Modified Series at Chemung Speedrome

Race of Champions Series and Chemung (NY) Speedrome management has agreed to add the Race of Champions FOAR Score Dash Series to the Saturday, May 13, 2023 card as part of the Sam’s Bar & Grill race day at Chemung.

Chemung Speedrome promoter Ray Hodge saw an opportunity with the Series and quickly added them.

“We saw the cancellations and wanted to give the competitors an opportunity to run their races,” stated Hodge. “It’s always a great day at Chemung when we have the Race of Champions Modified as part of the Series and now we are looking forward to hosting to great Series on Saturday, May 13 giving fans a truly exciting day of racing.”

The Race of Champions Modified Series comes into Chemung after a thrilling opening day event at Mahoning Valley Speedway that saw Jack Ely of Wall, NJ, visit victory lane for the first-time in his Series career. This will provide the opening event of the Series for the Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series.

Local Chemung Speedrome competitor, Nick Robinson of Waverly, NY, is the defending Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series champion.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the folks that run the Series from Chemung,” offered Robinson. “It will be an exciting day for sure. We are looking forward to a great day of racing.”

Practice for the Race of Champions Series along with the Chemung Speedrome weekly divisions will begin at 1:00pm with racing action to begin at 2:00pm.

What: Sam’s Bar & Grill 75 (Race of Champions Modified Series), Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series (25-laps)

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Where: Chemung Speedrome

Directions: The track is located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung, NY 14825, Exit 59 off of Interstate 86 (12 miles East of Elmira, N.Y., 45 miles West of Binghamton, N.Y., and 45 miles South East of Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR