Jason Kitzmiller; A.L.L. Construction Racing Back in the Saddle at Kansas Speedway

Set for his third ARCA Menards Series start of the 2023 season, veteran racer Jason Kitzmiller and his A.L.L. Construction Racing team head to Kansas Speedway hoping for some luck in Saturday afternoon’s Dawn 150. In his most recent race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Kitzmiller once again showcased the speed in his superspeedway program despite having to start near the rear of the field with the race being set by 2022 car owner points. Still, a fast No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet allowed Kitzmiller to draft towards the front before being involved in a restart accident on Lap which abruptly ended the team’s day. Leaving Talladega disappointed and frustrated, Kitzmiller and his Todd Myers-led team head for the Land of Oz eyeing their first top-10 finish of the season.

“I’ve shaken off the disappointment and I’m ready to get back after it this weekend at Kansas Speedway,” said Kitzmiller.

“It’s disappointing that we had trouble on the restart at Talladega, because I feel like we had a car capable of contending for the win, but this is racing and things are unpredictable.”

Despite the frustrating 26th-place finish, Kitzmiller is upbeat about returning to Kansas Speedway for the first time since the 2020 season where he earned a respectable 11th-place finish after starting 16th in the spring edition.

To help the Petersburg, West Virginia native get reacquainted with the 1.5-mile speedway, Kitzmiller and his A.L.L. Construction Racing team will participate in an open-test session on Friday, May 5 where the team will have five hours to dial in their race car in preparation for the fourth ARCA Menards Series race of the 2023 season.

“Kansas was a super fun place to race,” recalled Kitzmiller. “I remember how handling was super critical and fresh tires were everything on restarts. The track had some bumpy characteristics and I feel like returning to the track a couple years later those bumps have probably gotten a little worse, so we’ll have to prepare for that.

“The goal for the ARCA test is to get a good balance on our No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet so when Saturday arrives, we can get right to work and have a shot at contending for a top-10 finish.”

With a stacked ARCA Menards Series field on deck for the first of two ARCA Menards Series races at the 1.5-mile speedway, Kitzmiller hopes to showcase what he has learned in his 20th career ARCA start.

“Restarts are crucial at these types of tracks and side-drafting comes into play a lot,” added Kitzmiller. “Thankfully, I feel like I have one of the best spotters in the business in Tim Fedewa who spots for Kevin Harvick on Sundays in our corner.

“Timmy will keep me in check during the race, but he will also be my biggest asset in doing everything I can to better our most recent performances. I’m just ready to get back in the saddle and get to work.”

In addition to the ARCA Menards Series, A.L.L. Construction Racing will also participate in select Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series events.

“I am really looking forward to our 2023 season,” sounded Kitzmiller. “Between the ARCA Menards Series and the CARS Tour, I think we can not only have some fun but find ourselves in a position to win some races.”

Following Kansas, Kitzmiller and his team will return to ARCA competition at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Since 2020, Kitzmiller has 19 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with four top-10 finishes overall, including a career-best eighth-place finish twice at Talladega Superspeedway (April 2020) and Michigan International Speedway (August 2020) respectively.

The Dawn 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the fourth of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the 71st consecutive ARCA season. Practice begins Saturday, May 6 from 9:25 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying in a timed session will begin a short time later at 10:10 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET). The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

Jason Kitzmiller PR