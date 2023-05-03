Pollard, Roderick and Nasse Lead Southern Invasion for Joe Shear Classic 200

hree former Southern Super Series champions will lead the charge of teams from down south into Wisconsin for the ASA STARS National Tour event at Madison International Speedway on Sunday afternoon, May 7.

Bubba Pollard, Casey Roderick and Stephen Nasse have all filed entries for the Joe Shear Classic 200. Jett Noland is the latest entry for Sunday’s race.

Pollard, the short track superstar from Senoia, GA, is a past winner of the Joe Shear Classic (2019), and is set to make his fourth appearance at Madison International Speedway. His accomplishments in short track racing are extraordinary, including a win at the Slinger Nationals, Oxford 250, and the All American 400, among many other big race wins and championships.

Roderick comes to Madison as the ASA STARS National Tour Points leader and winner of the inaugural ASA STARS event at Five Flags Speedway in March. Roderick is also the defending World Series of Asphalt Super Late Model champion at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.

Nasse, from Pinellas Park, FL, has been a major force in Super Late Model racing recently, having won the Winchester 400 twice (2019, 2022) and the All American 400 last year.

Noland is one of the young rising stars in Super Late Model racing. The Clermont, FL driver has multiple Pro Late Model wins at New Smyrna and Montgomery Motor Speedway.

The current entry list sits at 41 drivers from 13 states and Canada. There are six past Joe Shear Classic winners and countless former track and series champions entered, a virtual “who’s who” of short track stars setting the stage for the ASA STARS National Tour debut in the state of Wisconsin. The entry blank calls for a starting field of 28 cars, with four advancing from a Last Chance race. With a cash purse of over $70,000 on the line, there is a lot at stake in making the show.

The Joe Shear Classic 200 will mark race two of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour schedule, set for 2:00PM CT on Sunday, May 7. Advance tickets are available by visiting the track website at misracing.com/tickets, or at the track office during regular business hours. Madison International Speedway is located ten minutes south of Madison, on Sunrise Road off of Highway 138 between Oregon and Stoughton.

The Joe Shear Classic will be live-streamed on Racing America, MidwestTour.tv and TR ACKTV.com. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, May 15 at 8pm ET.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR