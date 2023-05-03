NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Drivers Entered for ASA STARS National Tour ECMD 150

The ASA STARS National Tour ECMD 150 kicks off a busy week of racing at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway on Tuesday, May 16. A strong entry list has been forming for the race, with three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars entered just four days before the Tyson 250 on Saturday, May 20.

Current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points leader Ty Majeski is a former Snowball Derby winner and five-time ASA Midwest Tour champion. He finished fourth in series points in 2022 after scoring his first two career Truck Series wins.

Grant Enfinger has seven career Craftsman Truck victories and was the regular season champion in 2019. He is also a former ARCA Menards Series champion and Snowball Derby polesitter.

Carson Hocevar is fresh off his first-career Truck Series win at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 1. The Michigan native has made the Playoffs in both his full-time seasons with Niece Motorsports, and is a former Redbud 400 and Winchester 400 winner on the Super Late Model side.

In addition, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith is also entered for the ECMD 150. He won last year’s Super Late Model race at North Wilkesboro, then sanctioned by the ASA/CRA Super Series and ASA Southern Super Series.

The full entry list for the ECMD 150 at North Wilkesboro Speedway will be announced soon.

Single-day general admission tickets for the May 16 ASA Stars ECMD 150 are $30 and available at www. northwilkesborospeedway.com. Children six and under are admitted free. Advance parking is also available for purchase online. Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200.

The series’ next event is on Sunday, May 7 at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin for the Joe Shear Classic. Tickets are available online by visiting misracing.com/tickets .

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

