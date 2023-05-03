ARCA Points Leader Frankie Muniz Set to Tackle Kansas Speedway with Rette Jones Racing

His realistic approach to racing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and most recently Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway has paid dividends for the Rette Jones Racing driver as the team treks to the Kansas Speedway site of Saturday afternoon’s Dawn 150 with Muniz in control of the championship point standings. And with the first intermediate track of his career on deck from the 1.5-mile speedway, Muniz is set to utilize the same approach that has propelled him into the points lead, while aiming for his first career top-five finish in the 100-lap race on Saturday, May 6. “I am incredibly blessed,” said Muniz, who finished ninth in the series’ most recent race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. “A lot of the credit goes to my Rette Jones Racing team for bringing me fast Ford Mustangs and to the confidence that my crew chief and co-owner Mark (Rette) has instilled in me going out there and getting the job done.” With 17 races left in the season, Muniz realizes that not every weekend is going to be perfect, but the information and experience he inherits will help for the bigger picture which he hopes will pay off in competing for the ARCA championship title. Kansas Superspeedway, nestled in the heart of Kansas City, Kan. is extremely important and it marks the only track on the 2023 schedule where teams will compete twice during the aggressive 20-race schedule. “I’m looking forward to Kansas, although I am not really sure what to expect,” offered Muniz. “I’ve never raced anything close to an intermediate track before, but I am hoping some of the fundamentals that I learned on a superspeedway such as side-drafting will be something that I can apply throughout the weekend. “Our goal is simple. We want to make gains during the open test on Friday and then apply what we learned on Friday to practice and qualifying on Saturday and then hope we can leave Kansas with another solid finish and the points lead intact heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of the month.” To help adjust to intermediate racing, Muniz recently spent time in the Ford Simulator in Concord, N.C. where the Scottsdale, Ariz. native turned laps for several hours around the 1.5-mile oval. “The simulator was beneficial as it provides me with a baseline for what to expect on Friday and Saturday,” explained Muniz. “It’s as close to getting behind the wheel of our No. 30 Built Ford Proud Ford Mustang that I will get before this weekend, so I’m thankful for that time to learn the track, turn laps and gather a lot of information.”