Bryant Bell Conquers Ventura Raceway With Western Midget Racing

Bryant Bell of Oakley, Calif. became the third different winner of the 2023 Western Midget Racing, dominating the 20-lap feature at Ventura Raceway on Saturday night.

Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse in the No. 20 Triple-X Chassis and 2022 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood in the No. 9 for Tony Boscacci split the two heat races. The 14-car field lined up Bell and 2022 Ventura Raceway WMR champion and race winner A.J. Hernandez of Phoenix on the front row.

Bell never relinquished the top spot while his teammate Bower got around Hernandez for second on lap ten. Bell topped Bower, Hernandez, Lodi’s Nate Wait, and Santa Cruz’s Logan Mitchell at the finish.

Western Midget Racing is set for its first NorCal doubleheader of 2023 on May 12 and 13, racing at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville on May 12 before moving on to Petaluma Speedway on May 13. For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

RESULTS: Ventura Raceway April 29, 2023

HEAT 1 (8 LAPS): 20 Kyle Hawse; HEAT 2 (8 LAPS): 9 Blake Bower

FEATURE (20 LAPS): 1. 09 Bryant Bell, 2. 9 Blake Bower, 3. 11 AJ Hernandez, 4. 76 Nate Wait, 5. 96X Logan Mitchell, 6. 20 Kyle Hawse, 7. 5S Racin Silva, 8. 7 Daniel Anderson, 9. 66 Darin Horton, 10. 31 Todd Hawse, 11. 68 Gene Sigal, 12. 4 Greg Dennett, 13. 22Q David Prickett DNS: 8 Ricky Lewis

