Ventura Raceway up Next for 2023 Western Midget Racing Season

Western Midget Racing hits one its mainstay venues on Saturday night, hitting Ventura Raceway for the third race of the 2023 championship. Ventura Raceway will host WMR on three occasions this year, continuing its place as a centerpiece of the series calendar.

VRA Sprint Cars, Senior Sprints, VRA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, and Motorcycles are also scheduled to compete during a busy program on Saturday night. Front grandstand gates open at 3:00pm with racing beginning at 5:30pm. Adult tickets are $18, while Seniors ages 60+, Military, and Students with ID are $15. Children 12 & Under are FREE!

Ventura Raceway was the site for WMR’s first 20 car field on September 11, 2021 and has hosted 20 series events since 2019 with a dozen different winners. 2022 series champion Blake Bower of Brentwood and former champion David Prickett of Fresno each have four triumphs at the dirt bullring. Both are expected to compete on Saturday night.

Bower will be making his first start of the season in Tony Boscacci’s Orland Public Auto Auction No. 9. He will be joined by teammate Bryant Bell of Oakley, driving the No. Zero 9 Spike Chassis for sponsor Toyota Walnut Creek. 2022 WMR Rookie of the Year Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz, Calif. is another NorCal expected at Ventura, driving the No. 96x Boss Chassis.

2022 WMR Ventura champion and August 27, 2022 winner A.J. Hernandez of Phoenix, Ariz. returns this weekend aiming for more success at the fairgrounds one-fifth mile. BCRA Lightning Sprints feature winner Greg Dennett of Livermore slides into a Midget seat this weekend, after winning at Antioch Speedway on April 8th. Lodi’s Nate Wait is a veteran of seven appearances at Ventura, coming off back-to-back podiums in August and October at Ventura in search of a first career WMR win. Wait joined an outstanding 22-car field at Mohave Valley Raceway on March 18th, earning a third-place finish.

Southern California will be represented in Western Midget Racing throughout the season. Todd Hawse of Moorpark finished fourth in the standings in 2022 and is second in the 2023 order after two rounds. Noted Trans-Am owner and driver Gene Sigal has jumped into the Midget ranks with his multi-car SigalSport team. Daniel Anderson of Los Angeles will also be competing.

The Las Vegas contingent of Western Midget Racing plans to keep its perfect attendance rolling, with 2023 points leader Kyle Hawse in the No. 20 Sunland Wood Products Triple-X and Henderson, Nev.’s Racin Silva in the No. 5s Spike Chassis.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway

5.12 Ocean Speedway

5.13 Petaluma Speedway

6.9 Ocean Speedway

6.10 Petaluma Speedway

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash*

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic*

7.28 Ocean Speedway

7.29 Antioch Speedway

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

WMR PR