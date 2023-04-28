Straight to EuroNASCAR PRO: Neo Lambert returns to Speedhouse Racing

Neo Lambert returns to Speedhouse Racing and after racing part-time EuroNASCAR 2 and full-time in the Club Challenge, the Frenchman will take the step to EuroNASCAR PRO. As a rookie in last year's NASCAR Whelen Euro Series campaign, the 21-year-old showed promising speed and intelligent driving at the wheel of his Speedhouse Ford Mustang. In the 2023 season, he'll take the ultimate step into NASCAR's European elite division, piloting the #40 Mustang he will share with Matthias Hauer.



A "100% Speedhouse Academy product" according to team boss Lucas Lasserre, Lambert will continue to hone his skills and climb the learning curve in his second EuroNASCAR season. That's why the Speedhouse owner has set up a special and individual program for his protégé to give him the best development in Europe's official NASCAR series. The 400-horsepower V8 beasts with H-pattern gearbox and no electronic aids are some of the toughest cars to drive in Europe, but all the drivers praise the fun and handling of the old-school race cars.



"I'm continuing with Speedhouse Racing for the 2023 season, and this is proof that the work we've done with the team over the last year has been amazing," Lambert said. "The progress has been great and I'm 100 percent confident we'll continue on this path. Going from Club Challenge to EuroNASCAR PRO is a big step for me and I'm determined to get the most out of the car. I'm really looking forward to the challenge and I'm confident that we will achieve our goals. I'm proud to be part of the team and the journey and I'd like to thank Lucas and the Speedhouse family for this opportunity.”



Just one week before the season opener, Speedhouse Racing tested at Fontenay Le Comte to set up the cars and get in the groove for the 2023 EuroNASCAR season. "I feel ready to start the season," said Lambert. "I can't wait to get back on the grid at Valencia and start fighting for positions." Lambert will also be eligible for the Junior Trophy – the special classification for drivers aged 25 and under in EuroNASCAR PRO. Along with Hauer, he will also be chasing a solid spot in the team championship standings.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series kicks off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all race sessions will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and multiple television services around the world. Speedhouse Racing has announced a three-car line-up for the first two rounds of the new season and the team is ready to take on the four-kilometer track under the blazing Spanish sun.

