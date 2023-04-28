Trackhouse Entertainment Group Rebrands North Carolina Kart Racing Motorplex

“Trackhouse Entertainment Group is committed to delivering the best motorsports experiences to fans, enthusiasts, racers, drivers, and their extended teams. Trackhouse Motorplex is the next step in that journey,” said Trackhouse owner and founder Justin Marks. “The entire Trackhouse family is tremendously grateful to our friends at GoPro for their support over the years. Their work was instrumental in creating America’s premier outdoor karting facility, and we’re excited to take it to the next level.”

The Trackhouse Motorplex track is seven-tenths of a mile long with 11 turns, with a design based on the renowned Kartdromo Parma circuit in Italy. It offers an advanced, high-adrenaline racing experience to kart drivers ages 16 and up, who can rent karts at the facility or bring their own.

The motorplex also hosts some of the largest professional touring karting series races in the country, making it the leading source for all things karting at every level of the sport. The line of rental karts at Trackhouse Motorplex are made by world-leading kart racing company CRG and can reach speeds of up to 55 mph. The original cement curbing from the Parma track in Italy is now part of Trackhouse Motorplex's Victory Lane.

The most economical and accessible of motorsports, many professional NASCAR and Formula One drivers started as kart drivers, including Finland’s Kimi Räikkönen, who also drove for Trackhouse Racing's “Project 91” Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in two NASCAR Cup Series.

“Along with the rebrand, becoming a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group will help us reach new audiences across motorsports and continue to drive innovation in the kart racing experience, said Dan Breuer, president of Trackhouse Motorplex. “We’re a community destination where residents and visitors alike can experience the best of kart racing, and we encourage folks to stay tuned for what’s next as we continue to build our vision.”

In addition to the racing track, Trackhouse Motorplex has a 2,400-square-foot indoor meeting space to accommodate groups of all kinds. The facility has several upcoming special events for the public, including The Stars Championship Series, May 4 through May 6, 2023.

For more information, visit Trackhouse Motorplex's website at www.trackhousemotorplex.com .