MMA Superstar Dustin Poirier To Ride in INDYCAR’s Fastest Seat in Sports

MMA athlete and philanthropist Dustin Poirier will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30, leading the full field of drivers to the green flag at the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course competition of the season.

The live telecast of the race at Barber Motorsports Park will start at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Poirier is the No. 2-ranked competitor in the UFC lightweight category. He is a father, hard worker and dream chaser who's not afraid to take the road less traveled.

“Dustin will enjoy an action-packed and exhilarating NTT INDYCAR SERIES experience this Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park,” said Penske Entertainment Vice President of Corporate Communications Alex Damron. “He’ll see firsthand that the fight for the podium at one of our events is both exceptionally fierce and extremely thrilling, and we’re honored to welcome him to the track.”

INDYCAR’s Fastest Seat in Sports is a high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. At almost every race on the schedule, the car advances the field of drivers to the start/finish line to signify the beginning of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Previous participants in the Fastest Seat in Sports include Lady Gaga, NBA champions Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard, Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, actors Simu Liu and Channing Tatum, and many others.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate challenge in racing, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a demanding set of ovals and road and street courses. The full schedule can be viewed here.

NTT IndyCar Series PR