Kasey Kahne to Race in SRX at Berlin Raceway

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Kasey Kahne will join the SRX field at Berlin Raceway in Michigan on August 3rd, 2023. Kahne, a fan favorite and highly accomplished NASCAR and dirt track racer, comes to SRX with 18 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, including three Coca-Cola 600s (2006, 2008, 2012) and the 2017 Brickyard 400.

“I am looking forward to racing on pavement again and being a part of the SRX series,” said Kasey Kahne.

“Getting Kasey into SRX was a goal of mine from day one of last year. He is an amazing talent, gone from the scene way too early for some to know just how really good he is,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “I am really happy and excited he is coming to Berlin Raceway, joining a field of Superstars up in Michigan. The fans are the real winners with this one.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR