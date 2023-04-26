DIRTcar Northeast Awaits Championship Season Openers For 358s, Sportsman

The championship season for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Series is set to kick off this month.

On Saturday, April 29, the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will be at Fulton Speedway for the High Bank Hold Up, while the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (East and North Regions) will be at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh, NY.

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series

The DIRTcar 358 Modifieds Series championship season will run from April through October, now starting at Fulton Speedway for the High Bank Hold Up, Saturday, April 29.

Boasting a $19,000 purse, with a $4,000 payday, the 60-lap Feature will bring the best DIRTcar 358 Modified drivers together to kick off the championship chase.

Reigning Series champion Dave Marcucilli will return, looking to build a path to a second consecutive title and battle his way back to Victory Lane after going winless last season. To do so, he’ll have duel with the likes of 2021 Series champion Billy Dunn, Lance Willix, Jordan McCreadie and Ryan Bartlett.

Several Super DIRTcar Series stars are expected to join the field, including Fulton Speedway track champion Tim Sears Jr., Mat Williamson, Jimmy Phelps and Ronnie Davis III.

Williamson and Phelps are past Series winners at Fulton, along with Alan Johnson (1999) and Billy Decker, who won the High Bank Hold Up last year.

Saturday’s race will be one of six events drivers will contend in before heading to Oswego Speedway, Oct. 2-8, for Super DIRT Week 51 and the $20,000-to-win Salute to the Troops 150. The Series will conclude at Brockville-Ontario Speedway for the $10,000-to-win Fall Nationals and crown a new champion.

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series

The East and North Regions for the DIRTcar Sportsman Series will commence their championship season at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh, NY on Saturday. Along with battling for valuable early season points, the race will boast a $1,500 payday for the Sportsman.