Rev Racing and Scott ready for the Monster Mile

The second race of the ARCA Menards Series East (AMS East) is set for Friday, April 28th at the historic Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. Rev Racing will field driver Lavar Scott who is coming off of a top 5 finish at Five Flags Speedway. The General Tire 125 is part of a companion weekend with both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The AMS East race is set to begin at 5:30PM ET.

Scott’s momentum is nothing short of impressive as he comes off of a 4th place finish during his rookie ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona and a 5th place finish during his second start in the AMS East Series at Pensacola. Scott, who is currently in his 4th season with Rev Racing, will pilot the No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet in Dover this coming Friday. A New Jersey native, Scott considers Dover Motor Speedway his home track and supporters are expected to turn out from the Delaware Valley to see Scott take to the oval for the first time.

“Dover Motor Speedway has been a race I’ve dreamed of competing at from a very young age,” said Scott. “This is my home track that my grandfather used to take me to growing up to watch the Cup Series compete and now I get my chance in the Rev Racing Arca Car.” Scott is full of gratitude, “I’m just happy and grateful to have my friends and family be able to support me this weekend. The team and I have been working extra hard after Pensacola to be better and I believe that is going to show.” Dover Motor Speedway is close to Scott’s heart and with that he plans on giving it his all.

The General Tire 125 will serve as the second race of the AMS East series, but will be Scott’s third of the season after his debut during the Daytona 200. Practice is scheduled for 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET and qualifying, during a timed session, starts shortly thereafter at 2:10 PM. Scott will then head to an autograph session for supporters visiting from home at 2:45 PM before the green flag waves at 5:30 PM ET. The race will go for 125 miles and therefore 125 laps. You can livestream the race on Floracing.com.

Rev Racing PR