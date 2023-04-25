Sprecher Brewing Company Returns as ARCA Menards Series Title Sponsor at The Milwaukee Mile

Sprecher Brewing Company will serve as the title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race at the historic Milwaukee Mile for the third consecutive year in 2023 on Sunday, August 27, part of a much-anticipated same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.



The Sprecher 150 is also a part of the ARCA Menards Series East calendar, paying championship points in both the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards East.



Based in nearby Glendale, Wisconsin, Sprecher Brewing Company produces a full line of fire-brewed craft beers and sodas. Its most popular beverage, Root Beer, is available in 42+ states.



“Sprecher is proud to be the Official Craft Soda and Root Beer of the ARCA Menards series and the title sponsor of the Sprecher 150. The Sprecher 150 race at the Milwaukee Mile is something we look forward to all year long,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher Brewing Company. “It’s been a tremendously positive experience for us for the last two years, and we look forward to this year with optimism and excitement based on the addition of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to the schedule. It will be a great day for race fans all across the state of Wisconsin.”



“Sprecher Brewing Company has been a terrific partner for the last two years and it’s great to have them back with us for the ARCA Menards Series race as we expand this event to include the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as well,” said Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, promoter of racing events at the one-mile oval located on the grounds of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “We’ve heard the fans in this area talk about wanting NASCAR racing back at The Mile and we worked hard to make it happen. It’s going to be an incredible day for race fans and the Sprecher 150 will be a great way to kick off the day.”



The complete ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150 event schedule and the race day schedule featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be released at a later date. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 1 pm ET/12 noon CT. Advance tickets will be available at Milwaukee-area Menards locations for $35, a savings of $10 from the raceday general admission price.