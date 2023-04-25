Arianna Casoli and SpeedHouse again side by side on the #14 Camaro for the 2023 EuroNASCAR season

Three Lady Trophy titles, 32 race wins in the special classification, one Legend Trophy title, seven years in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Arianna Casoli is the most successful female driver in the history of the series. The Italian's journey will continue in the 2023 EuroNASCAR 2 season as the Reggio Emilia native is set to return behind the wheel of the #14 Ford Mustang fielded by Speedhouse Racing. Arianna will be competing in her 8th EuroNASCAR season to bring home a record fourth Lady Trophy title and second overall win in the Legend Trophy. With Lucas Lasserre's team, the Italian female driver aims to raise the bar even higher and add to her NWES records.



Born in Quattro Castella, Arianna caught the racing bug while growing up at the tracks in Italy with her family, but she had to wait dozens of years to become a racer herself. She was already an adult when she took on a race track for the first time, but it marked the beginning of a remarkable career.



The Reggio-Emilia native driver joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2016 and won the EuroNASCAR 2 Lady Trophy title in 2016, 2019 and 2021. She also topped the Legend Trophy standings for drivers aged 40 and over in the 2020 season and with 79 starts, she is currently the driver with the most starts in the EuroNASCAR 2 division. Her #14 Mustang will carry her signature logo, a beautiful gecko.



Despite her experience in the world of EuroNASCAR, Arianna is still eager for improvement. "I want to improve my driving and lap times race by race like last year and also have nice battles with my competitors on the track," she said. "Of course I want to maximize the results and bring home as many trophies as possible. I love the pure racing style of EuroNASCAR and the respect on the track. To be a part of these unique events at some of the best tracks in Europe is just amazing.” An amusement park scenery architect and graphic designer , Casoli is a multi-talented individual. She enjoys playing tennis and is an avid photographer. She also gets creative by baking and designing unique cakes for all occasions. Racing is part of her "lifestyle" and therefore motorsports plays an important role in her life. Her strength is her "will to improve from race to race" and her ability “to stay focused and open minded” during race weekends.



"I am very happy to have Arianna back this year at Speedhouse Racing," said Lasserre. "We improved a lot last year: she gained between two and four seconds per lap with our processes and we are very proud of that. It's very important to have an individual like Arianna on the team, she brings a lot to our values of the organization and she's a real professional.”



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season kicks off on May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race events will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world.

Arianna Casoli Racing PR