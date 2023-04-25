Bestwick and Yocum Return; Joey Logano, Darrell Waltrip and Conor Daly to alternate as Analysts for SRX on ESPN

SRX and ESPN have unveiled its broadcast team for the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) season. The broadcast returns with last season’s core motorsport television veterans and welcomes new and iconic voices featuring current and former drivers. SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

Allen Bestwick and Matt Yocum will return to the series and work all six races on the 2023 SRX schedule, bringing their iconic voices and racing insights to the fans at home. Bestwick will provide play-by-play for each race and Yocum will be back with the series as the lead pit reporter.

On the analyst side, NASCAR Cup Series star, Joey Logano, will serve as SRX’s lead analyst for three races – Stafford Motor Speedway on July 13, Berlin Raceway on August 3, and Eldora Speedway on August 10. Conor Daly will once again serve as a driver analyst for the series for two races – Motor Mile on July 27, and Lucas Oil on August 17. Broadcasting legend, Darrell Waltrip will make his SRX commentary debut as an analyst at Thunder Road on July 20.

“We are thrilled to be on ESPN for season 3 of SRX and build off all of the success and growth we have had over the first two seasons,” said Pam Miller, SRX Executive Producer. “We are really excited about our broadcast team for 2023. We are thrilled to have Allen and Matt back with SRX, and couldn’t be more excited to have Joey Logano in the booth for three races this summer. Conor Daly will continue to provide the viewers unique insights given his experiencing racing across both NASCAR and IndyCar, and we are fired up to welcome Darrell Waltrip to the series and can't wait for the fans to experience his passion, knowledge and love for racing.”

Additional talent may be announced before the start of the season.

The 2023 SRX Schedule & Broadcast Teams (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) Allen Bestwick, Matt Yocum, Joey Logano 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) Allen Bestwick, Matt Yocum, Darrell Waltrip 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) Allen Bestwick, Matt Yocum, Conor Daly 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) Allen Bestwick, Matt Yocum, Joey Logano 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) Allen Bestwick, Matt Yocum, Joey Logano 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) Allen Bestwick, Matt Yocum, Conor Daly 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR