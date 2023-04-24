ASA Midwest Tour Milwaukee Mile Tickets On Sale Thursday

The ASA Midwest Tour returns to the historic Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, June 18 for the Father’s Day 100 alongside the Midwest Truck Series, Mid-American Stock Car Series, Upper Midwest Vintage Series, and Vores Compact Touring Series. Tickets for the event go on sale this Thursday, April 27.

The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest operating racetrack in the world, hosting its first race in 1903. In the 120-year history of the Mile, the facility has hosted races sanctioned by NASCAR, IndyCar, CART, AAA, ASA, ARTGO, and many other sanctioning bodies. The first race at Milwaukee was held on September 11, 1903, a five-lap contest won by Chicago’s William Jones.

Advanced reserved seats are $25, a $5 savings compared to buying them at the gate on race day. General Admission tickets will also be on sale for $25. Find tickets at www.TrackEnterprises.com or by clicking here.

The ASA Midwest Tour has held seven races at Milwaukee, dating back to 2008 when two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch beat out Chris Wimmer and NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth to pick up the win. Busch has two wins at the Mile, while Travis Sauter, Erik Jones, Austin Nason, Ty Majeski, and Casey Johnson can also claim wins at the historic track.

Last year’s Father’s Day 100 was a thriller. Three-time series champion Casey Johnson survived a mechanical gremlin and a late charge from William Sawalich to win the race by 0.032 seconds.

The ASA Midwest Tour will be joined by the Midwest Truck Series, Mid-American Stock Car Series, Upper Midwest Vintage Series, and Vores Compact Touring Series. The Midwest Truck Series, Mid-American Stock Car Series, and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all have long histories at the Mile, while the Vores Compact Touring Series will make their first-ever appearance at the facility.

For more information on the Milwaukee Mile, find the Milwaukee Mile on Facebook, or log onto https://wistatefair.com/wsfp/milwaukee-mile-speedway. To learn more about the ASA Midwest Tour or the Father’s Day 100 log onto midwesttour.racing. Find the Midwest Tour on Facebook and follow @MidwestTour on Twitter.

Additional information on Track Enterprises can be found at www.TrackEnterprises.com. Find advance tickets for other events across the country and learn about upcoming events near you. Follow Track Enterprises on Facebook and Twitter.

ASA PR