Honest Abe Roofing to Reward USAC Fast Qualifiers with Bonus Award in 2023

Honest Abe Roofing, America’s Reliable Roofer, will present the Fast Qualifying award for all three of USAC’s National divisions throughout the 2023 season.

The fast qualifying award will be presented to the fastest time trialer during each USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget event in 2023 courtesy of Honest Abe Roofing.

Honest Abe Roofing will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the 36th annual edition of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week, which features eight events during a nine-night span between July 21-29.

Terre Haute, Indiana-based Honest Abe Roofing is also the primary sponsor on the 2B Racing USAC Sprint Car ride driven by Logan Seavey this season and has also been the featured sponsor on the car driven in USAC Sprint Car competition this year by Honest Abe Roofing President and CEO Kevin Newton.

Newton, the 1999 NAMARS Midget driving champion and longtime standout with the Auto Value Super Sprints, has long held an admiration for qualifying, and stepped up to the plate to deliver a bonus for the drivers who excel each night on their one-lap run against the clock.

“I enjoy going fast, and I think it should be awarded every time somebody goes the fastest during qualifying,” Newton stated. “These days, in whatever division you’re in, it seems like qualifying is a pivotal part of the night. I’ve always enjoyed qualifying as a driver and I enjoyed winning those fast time awards, so for me, it was an easy choice to support it.”

There’s nothing quite like single car qualifying with USAC as far as Newton is concerned. Newton loves and embraces the aspects that make up a racing program, but there’s just something about time trials that hits a little different for the Farmersburg, Ind. native.

“I know a driver gets to shine during the races when they’re throwing giant haymakers, but during single car qualifying, all the attention is on the driver at that moment in time,” Newton said. “The announcers are focused on the driver and it’s a time when a driver is able to fully focus on maximizing the performance of himself, the car and all the work that the team has done in that one moment.”

Newton possesses a unique perspective in the sport. Nearly two decades ago, while in his mid-20s in the mid-2000s, he hung up the helmet and went to work, establishing Honest Abe Roofing in 2005, and since then, has grown it to become a nationwide business with 34 locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington D.C.

Nearly 20 years later, in 2022, Newton’s longtime friend and former USAC Sprint Car competitor, Gregg Dillion, was fielding a 305 RaceSaver sprint car for his son, Carson Dillion. Newton assisted the team via sponsorship, which led him back behind the wheel in competition and, ultimately, giving back to the sport of auto racing through his sponsorship and financial support.

“I’m fortunate to be able to align my passion and love for motorsports and be able to tie it in with my business,” Newton explained. “I’m very excited about being part of the USAC National series and to promote our brand and to promote the series.”

Honest Abe Roofing has been installing, repairing, and maintaining residential roofs since 2005. It is their goal to bring a customer service focus to the roofing industry. They are aware that they are providing a very important and necessary service to many homes, so they work incredibly hard to provide the best possible roofing at the most competitive pricing. All of their customers are very important to them, and they want to give them a perfect roof to protect their home and keep them comfortable.

